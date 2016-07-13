BRIEF-Soundhound raises $75 million
* Soundhound inc. Raises $75 million to drive growth, international expansion of houndify ai voice technology platform and "COLLECTIVE AI"
July 13 O-uccino Inc :
* Says the co and a Taiwan-based consulting co cancelled business alliance with each other on July 1 regarding MIJ project
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uwHgWk
* Inspira Financial Inc releases third quarter financial results
* Midsouth Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results and declares quarterly dividends