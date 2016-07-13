BRIEF-Utah Medical Products Inc Q4 earnings per share of $0.725
* Utmd reports audited financial performance for fourth quarter and year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Says it receives patent on July 13, for macromolecular polysaccharide binder conjugated Lactobacillus rhamnosus RHT-3201, and use thereof in prevention and treatment of atopic dermatitis
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
* Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 levo-cts trial in cardiac surgery