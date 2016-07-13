BRIEF-Soundhound raises $75 million
* Soundhound inc. Raises $75 million to drive growth, international expansion of houndify ai voice technology platform and "COLLECTIVE AI"
July 13 Hua Yuan Property Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will distribute shares in a ratio of 0.3:1 (0.3 shares for each share held) to all shareholders of record on July 12
* Says it will issue 545,298,301 A shares at 3.36 yuan per share with proceeds of no more than 3 billion yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xSm2ja4v
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Inspira Financial Inc releases third quarter financial results
* Midsouth Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results and declares quarterly dividends