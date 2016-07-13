Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 13 WiseChip Semiconductor :
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$38,660,000 in total for 2015
* Says ex-right date Aug. 1
* Last date before book closure Aug. 2 with book closure period from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7
* Record date Aug. 7
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4XXU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)