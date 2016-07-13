BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
July 13 Humanwell Healthcare (Group) Co., Ltd. :
* Says it completes the issue 2016 first tranche medium-term notes worth 1.5 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4 percent
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G4AB0jkt
* Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 levo-cts trial in cardiac surgery
* ChemDiv-Entered into hit identification collaboration with Janssen to identify potent hit series for range of targets across multiple therapeutic areas