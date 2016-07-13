BRIEF-Syntonic Ltd says expansion of Freeway by Syntonic to Mexico
Syntonic Ltd says expansion of Freeway by Syntonic into Mexico
July 13 Southern Publishing and Media Company Limited :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.13 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 20
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 21 and the dividend will be paid on July 21
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Gh1Z79pH
(Beijing Headline News)
Jan 31 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-biggest payments processor, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday due to an increase in rebates and incentives.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Betterment, one the earliest and largest online wealth managers known as robo-advisers, is launching new services that will allow clients to receive financial advice from human advisers, as digital and traditional investment management models converge.