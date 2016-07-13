BRIEF-Simon Property Group Inc Q4 FFO per share $2.53
* Simon Property Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and raises quarterly dividend
Jul 13 (Reuters) Activia Properties Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended May 31, 2016 ended Nov 30, 2015 to Nov 30, 2016 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 10.18 9.70 10.78 (+4.9 pct ) (+6.4 pct ) (+5.9 pct ) Net 5.20 4.79 5.28 (+8.5 pct ) (+4.5 pct ) (+1.7 pct ) Div 8,666 yen 8,642 yen 8,810 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3279.T
* Simon Property Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and raises quarterly dividend
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Ipak Yuli Bank (IY) and PJSB Trustbank (TB) to 'B' from 'B-' and Universalbank (UB) to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The upgrades of the banks' ratings mainly reflect their extended records of reasonable performance and asset quality, partly owin