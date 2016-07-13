BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 LEVO-CTS trial in cardiac surgery
July 13 Tianjin Chasesun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 297.3-322.1 million yuan, to increase by 20-30 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 247.7 million yuan
* ChemDiv-Entered into hit identification collaboration with Janssen to identify potent hit series for range of targets across multiple therapeutic areas
