July 13 Tianjin Chasesun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 297.3-322.1 million yuan, to increase by 20-30 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 247.7 million yuan

