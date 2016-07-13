BRIEF-Simon Property Group Inc Q4 FFO per share $2.53
* Simon Property Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and raises quarterly dividend
Jul 13 (Reuters) United Urban Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended May 31, 2016 ended Nov 30, 2015 to Nov 30, 2016 to May 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 21.44 20.07 21.18 21.92 (+6.8 pct ) (+3.1 pct ) (-1.2 pct ) (+3.5 pct ) Net 9.09 7.92 7.79 9.15 (+14.8 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) (-14.3 pct ) (+17.4 pct ) Div 3,000 yen 2,953 yen 3,000 yen 3,120 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8960.T
* Simon Property Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and raises quarterly dividend
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Ipak Yuli Bank (IY) and PJSB Trustbank (TB) to 'B' from 'B-' and Universalbank (UB) to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The upgrades of the banks' ratings mainly reflect their extended records of reasonable performance and asset quality, partly owin