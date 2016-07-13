July 13 Beijing Centergate Technologies Holding Co., Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will decrease by 110.69 percent to 108.69 percent, or to be -13 million yuan to -16 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 149.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Fla9P1hE

