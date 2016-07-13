July 13 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 41.4-49.1 million yuan, to increase by 60-90 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 25.9 million yuan

* Comments that cost control and sales expansion are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5TU1waXU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)