UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 13 Sinoer Men's Wear Co., Ltd.:
* Says it raised 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 390 percent to 440 percent, or to be 25.6 million yuan to 28.2 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the co expects the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 250 pct to 300 pct
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 5.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FvYoKqVC
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources