July 13 Sinoer Men's Wear Co., Ltd.:

* Says it raised 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 390 percent to 440 percent, or to be 25.6 million yuan to 28.2 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 250 pct to 300 pct

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 5.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FvYoKqVC

Further company Coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)