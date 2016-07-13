July 13 Shenzhen Zhenye (Group) Co., Ltd. :

* Says it sees 2016 H1 net profit outlook of 77.4-129 million yuan, to decrease by 50-70 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 258.1 million yuan

* Comments that decreased recognized revenue is the main reason for the forecast

