July 13 Jiangsu Yunyi Electric :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 56.3 million yuan to 65.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 46.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4Yrc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)