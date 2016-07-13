July 13 Tongding Interconnection Information Co.,Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 215 percent to 245 percent, or to be 250.4 million yuan to 274.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 79.5 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 210 million yuan to 250.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5PftJmYv

