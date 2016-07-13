July 13 Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings Co ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to be 13 million yuan to 14.5 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 H1 was 108.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from Shanghai-based E-Commerce unit and information service business are the main reasons for the forecast

