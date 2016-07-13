BRIEF-Tony Coles elected to Regeneron board
* Tony Coles, M.D., elected to regeneron board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 150 percent to 170 percent, or to be 78.5 million yuan to 84.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 31.4 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the co expects the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 50 pct to 100 pct
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FnfqnSCW
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tony Coles, M.D., elected to regeneron board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 HCA Holdings Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, helped by higher patient admissions and forecast 2017 revenue largely above estimates.
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: