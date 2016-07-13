BRIEF-Tony Coles elected to Regeneron board
* Tony Coles, M.D., elected to regeneron board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Anterogen Co.,Ltd.:
* Says it receives patent on June 27, for autologous and allogenic adipose-derived stromal stem cell composition for treating fistulas
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FyMlKLCG
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tony Coles, M.D., elected to regeneron board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 HCA Holdings Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, helped by higher patient admissions and forecast 2017 revenue largely above estimates.
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: