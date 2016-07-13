UPDATE 2-MasterCard's revenue falls short of estimates as rebates increase
Jan 31 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-biggest payments processor, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday due to an increase in rebates and incentives.
July 13 Tande Co Ltd
* Says Q2 contract sales at 1.4 billion yuan ($209.27 million), up 70 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29CRYXs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 31 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-biggest payments processor, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday due to an increase in rebates and incentives.
* FY revenue 71.0 million euros ($76 million) versus 61.8 million crowns year ago
* Prolongs deal with Rubicon Partners SA for audit its financial statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)