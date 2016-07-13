July 13 Chengdu Huasun Group Inc., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 16-18 million yuan, to increase by 275.7-322.7 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 4.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased gross revenue is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GJscvGiX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)