BRIEF-Tony Coles elected to Regeneron board
Tony Coles, M.D., elected to regeneron board of directors
July 13 Chengdu Huasun Group Inc., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 16-18 million yuan, to increase by 275.7-322.7 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 4.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased gross revenue is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GJscvGiX
(Beijing Headline News)
Jan 31 HCA Holdings Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, helped by higher patient admissions and forecast 2017 revenue largely above estimates.
