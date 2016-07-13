July 13 Vtron Technologies Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 275 percent to 300 percent, or to be 67.4 million yuan to 71.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 17.9 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 220 percent to 270 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Gv059zvg

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)