July 13 Bright Led Electronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.07 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 5

* Last date before book closure Aug. 8 with book closure period from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13

* Record date Aug. 13

* Payment date Sep. 2

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4Yzj

