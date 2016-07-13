BRIEF-Euroinvestor.com FY DKK pre-tax up at 50.8 million
* FY revenue 71.0 million euros ($76 million) versus 61.8 million crowns year ago
July 13 Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins bid for highway project worth 911.9 million yuan ($136.26 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29xAtaM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6923 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY revenue 71.0 million euros ($76 million) versus 61.8 million crowns year ago
* Prolongs deal with Rubicon Partners SA for audit its financial statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Betterment, one the earliest and largest online wealth managers known as robo-advisers, is launching new services that will allow clients to receive financial advice from human advisers, as digital and traditional investment management models converge.