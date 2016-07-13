BRIEF-Microsoft files pricing term sheet for notes offering - SEC filing
* Files pricing term sheet related to its notes offering - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says it expects H1 net profit to fall 25-50 percent y/y to 251.9-377.9 million yuan ($37.66-$56.50 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29Il62s
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6890 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
(Adds column of analyst forecasts from Reuters poll) OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's Telenor reported the following fourth-quarter earnings for its Bangladesh subsidiary Grameenphone on Tuesday compared with forecasts from analysts in a Reuters poll(in millions of Norwegian crowns): 4.kv 2016 forecast 4.kv 2015 Revenues 3,194 3,057 2,924 EBITDA ex items 1,752 1,642 1,595 EBITDA 1,723
* Extends the exclusivity period of Letter of Intent regarding acquisition of South American sports betting business