July 13 Wistron NeWeb :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1,240,331,142 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$100,567,380 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 11

* Last date before book closure Aug. 12 with book closure period from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17

* Record date Aug. 17

Source text in Chinese: t.im/1686e

