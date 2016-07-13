BRIEF-Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 5.7 million dinars versus 3.3 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kPOWEu) Further company coverage:
July 13 Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd
* Says Jiangsu property firm plans to invest 1.4 billion yuan ($209.33 million) in company's property project company for 50 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29DWA1T
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked in court last week, on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings but said its individual Obamacare business held results back.
* Signs an agreement with Andrzej Wuczynski, Tomasz Wuczynski, Michal Wuczynski, Malgorzata Wuczynska and Petrofox Sp. z o.o.(Petrofox)