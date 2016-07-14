UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co Ltd :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 8~18 percent, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(29.29 million yuan)
* Says continuous growth of its core water treatment equipment business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OEpoNV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources