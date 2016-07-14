July 14 Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to decrease by 0~30 percent, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(86.34 million yuan)

* Says lower sale volume and sale price of partial medical products and input stage of units as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yTEqKd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)