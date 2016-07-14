July 14 Edan Instruments Inc :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 250~280 percent, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(6.0956 million yuan)

* Says improved performance of new products and cost control as main reasons for the forecast

