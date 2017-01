UPDATE 1-Bad loans at Slovenian banks up to 6.5 pct in November

LJUBLJANA, Jan 31 Bad loans at Slovenian banks, with repayment delayed by 90 days or more, rose to 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) or 6.5 percent of all loans in November from 6.3 percent a month before, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Tuesday.