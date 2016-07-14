July 14 Avcon Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to be around 3.1 million yuan to 7.9 million yuan, compared to net loss of H1 of 2015(20.4 million yuan)

* Says sustainable growth of both traditional business and new business and cost reduction as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z77ZgO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)