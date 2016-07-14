Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 14 Shenzhen SDG Information Co., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 68.5-79.9 million yuan, to increase by 80-110 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 38.1 million yuan
* Comments that consolidated financial report is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G4ABt1MZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)