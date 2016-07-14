July 14 Shenzhen SDG Information Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 68.5-79.9 million yuan, to increase by 80-110 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 38.1 million yuan

* Comments that consolidated financial report is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G4ABt1MZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)