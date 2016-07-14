BRIEF-Fresenius Medical Care reaches agreement on outstanding payments
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
July 14 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co., Ltd:
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a pharmacy unit to a biotech company and Yao Dekun, with transaction amount of 5.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FAtpJGGD
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
* Says its previously announced 1 million common shares have been subscribed on Jan. 31
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.