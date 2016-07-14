BRIEF-IFCI Ltd says no negotiations taking place for mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger
* IFCI Ltd - clarifies on news item " IFCI mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger. IFCI sought 500cr. Capital infusion"
July 14 Hua Yuan Property Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will distribute shares in a ratio of 0.3:1 (0.3 shares for each share held) to all shareholders of record on July 12
* Says it will issue 545,298,301 A shares at 3.36 yuan per share with proceeds of no more than 3 billion yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/IFZMoawb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* IFCI Ltd - clarifies on news item " IFCI mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger. IFCI sought 500cr. Capital infusion"
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes