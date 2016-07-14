July 14 Hua Yuan Property Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will distribute shares in a ratio of 0.3:1 (0.3 shares for each share held) to all shareholders of record on July 12

* Says it will issue 545,298,301 A shares at 3.36 yuan per share with proceeds of no more than 3 billion yuan in total

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/IFZMoawb

