July 14 Ledman Optoelectronic Co Ltd :

* Says it will set up JV, a Shanghai-based cultural development partnership, with four firms and a certain number of individuals

* Says the JV will be engaged in investment management and investment consulting, with a registration capital of 300 million yuan

* Says the company will invest 5 million yuan in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/efdI8H

