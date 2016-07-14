July 14 Shanghai U9 Game Co., Ltd. :

* Says its sub-unit plans to invest 50 million yuan to acquire 20 percent stake in Z-cherry, a media and entertainment firm

* Says its sub-unit plans to inject 15 million yuan in a Beijing-based entertainment firm, to acquire 10 percent stake I it

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5gCPXdwX

