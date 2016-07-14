Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 14 Shanghai U9 Game Co., Ltd. :
* Says its sub-unit plans to invest 50 million yuan to acquire 20 percent stake in Z-cherry, a media and entertainment firm
* Says its sub-unit plans to inject 15 million yuan in a Beijing-based entertainment firm, to acquire 10 percent stake I it
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5gCPXdwX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)