UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Guangdong Wenshi Food Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 315.1 percent to 344.6 percent
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 1.68 billion yuan
* Comments that good performance in pork pig business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/R1fUoB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources