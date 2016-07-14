July 14 Yantai Shuangta Food Co Ltd :

* Says its shareholder, a Shihezi-based investment LP enters into equity transfer agreement with Yang Junmin

* Says Shihezi-based investment LP to lower stake in the co to 1.99 percent from 9.12 percent and Yang Junmin to up stake to 10.91 percent from 3.79 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YLc0or

