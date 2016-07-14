July 14 Dirui Industrial Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 10 percent to 35 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 48.0 million yuan

* Comments the involved performance of newly acquired company is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/sWEUr5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)