BRIEF-Fresenius Medical Care reaches agreement on outstanding payments
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
July 14 Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 55.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/5abzhN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
* Says its previously announced 1 million common shares have been subscribed on Jan. 31
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.