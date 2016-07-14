July 14 Guangdong Zhengye Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 15~35 percent, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(16.5 million yuan)

* Says increased order volume in lithium electricity business and Shenzhen technology unit's statements consolidated as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4zk8H9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)