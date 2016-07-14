BRIEF-IFCI Ltd says no negotiations taking place for mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger
* IFCI Ltd - clarifies on news item " IFCI mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger. IFCI sought 500cr. Capital infusion"
July 14 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd :
* Says the company filed Jinmen-based home firm as the company loss the control of four lands caused by a serious of illegal operation of the home company
* Says the company is requesting the related operation to be invalid
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/8qcc1G
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes