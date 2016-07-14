July 14 Shenzhen Danbond Technology Co.,Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will decrease by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 8.7 million yuan to 14.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 29.1 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the net profit for 2016 H1 to fluctuate by 5 percent to -45 percent

