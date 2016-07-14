July 14 Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co., Ltd:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 70 percent to 80 percent, or to be 350.6 million yuan to 371.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 206.1 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 40 percent to 70 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GHixW6Qr

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)