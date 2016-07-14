July 14 Hikari Tsushin Inc :

* Says it will issue 10 billion yen worth bonds with an interest rate of 0.68 percent

* Says maturity on July 22, 2019 and payment date July 22

* Says it will issue 30 billion yen worth bonds with an interest rate of 1.1 percent

* Says maturity on July 22, 2021 and payment date July 22

* Says proceeds will be used for repayment of bonds and loans

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/G2tKy5

