UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Hikari Tsushin Inc :
* Says it will issue 10 billion yen worth bonds with an interest rate of 0.68 percent
* Says maturity on July 22, 2019 and payment date July 22
* Says it will issue 30 billion yen worth bonds with an interest rate of 1.1 percent
* Says maturity on July 22, 2021 and payment date July 22
* Says proceeds will be used for repayment of bonds and loans
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/G2tKy5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources