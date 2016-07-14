BRIEF-Community Entertainment: New technology partnership with Rackspace
* Said on Monday signed an agreement with provider of cloud services on the Internet - Rackspace
July 14 Bluefocus Communication Group :
* Says it will pay 2015 dividend on July 18
* Says it will issue third series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 5 billion won
* Says re-appointed N. Srinath as managing director for a further period of 3 years with effect from February 1, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2kbM5Xu Further company coverage: