July 14 Cloud Live Technology Group Co.,Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will be -13.80 million yuan to -15 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was -104.3 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be -10 million yuan to -13 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xvHyx8R3

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)