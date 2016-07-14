Jul 14 (Reuters) Nippon Prologis Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended May 31, 2016 ended Nov 30, 2015 to Nov 30, 2016 to May 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 14.87 14.33 15.71 15.62 (+3.7 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) (+5.6 pct ) (-0.5 pct ) Net 6.26 5.99 6.71 6.63 (+4.5 pct ) (+3.4 pct ) (+7.2 pct ) (-1.1 pct ) Div 3,396 yen 3,459 yen 3,642 yen 3,601 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3283.T