July 14 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will decrease by 20 percent to 24 percent, or to be 631.9 million yuan to 665.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 831.5 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 10 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/56p89kWe

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)