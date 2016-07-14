BRIEF-Fresenius Medical Care reaches agreement on outstanding payments
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
July 14 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.:
* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will decrease by 20 percent to 24 percent, or to be 631.9 million yuan to 665.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 831.5 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 10 percent
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/56p89kWe
* Says its previously announced 1 million common shares have been subscribed on Jan. 31
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.