BRIEF-IFCI Ltd says no negotiations taking place for mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger
* IFCI Ltd - clarifies on news item " IFCI mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger. IFCI sought 500cr. Capital infusion"
July 14 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd,:
* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 626 percent to 667 percent, or to be 265 million yuan to 280 million yuan
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 36.5 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 311 percent to 360 percent
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x7Ts1QV4
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes