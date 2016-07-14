July 14 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd,:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 626 percent to 667 percent, or to be 265 million yuan to 280 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 36.5 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 311 percent to 360 percent

